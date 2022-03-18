Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Internet Initiative Japan in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Internet Initiative Japan’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Internet Initiative Japan stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.