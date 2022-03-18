Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Internet Initiative Japan in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Internet Initiative Japan’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.
