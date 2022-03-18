Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

COCO opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,715,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.