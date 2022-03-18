Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.14.
COCO opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $18.61.
In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,715,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
About Vita Coco (Get Rating)
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
