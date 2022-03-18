Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Danone stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

