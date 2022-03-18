Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given New $8.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABUS. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.
ABUS opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $448.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 904,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 1,867,490 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.
About Arbutus Biopharma (Get Rating)
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
