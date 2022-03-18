Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given New $8.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABUS. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

ABUS opened at $3.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $448.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.69.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. The business had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 904,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 1,867,490 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

