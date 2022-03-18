Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $447.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 7.56%. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

