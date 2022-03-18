UBS Group Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.23 ($73.88).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV stock opened at €47.41 ($52.10) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €51.38 and a 200-day moving average of €54.02. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. Covestro has a twelve month low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a twelve month high of €60.24 ($66.20).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.