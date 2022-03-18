ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.70 ($13.96) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INGA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.09) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.38) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.93) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($17.14) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.98) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.68 ($15.03).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($14.86) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($18.34).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

