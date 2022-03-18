Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €15.50 Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €15.50 ($17.03) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($23.90) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.48) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.47 ($19.20).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($14.09) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($20.20).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

