Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) versus Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Financial Analysis

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Rivian Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rivian Automotive 0 4 12 0 2.75

Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 236.54%. Rivian Automotive has a consensus price target of 93.57, suggesting a potential upside of 122.10%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Rivian Automotive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Rivian Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 412.31 -$63.05 million ($0.85) -2.45 Rivian Automotive N/A N/A -$1.02 billion N/A N/A

Electrameccanica Vehicles has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -7,990.56% -21.20% -19.78% Rivian Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles (Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles. The company was founded by Jerry Kroll and Henry R. Reisner on February 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

