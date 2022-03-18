Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $203.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.99 million. Chegg reported sales of $198.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $843.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $839.85 million to $855.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $975.01 million, with estimates ranging from $945.35 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,576,000 after buying an additional 507,662 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chegg by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,324,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.29, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.94.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

