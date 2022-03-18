Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Limoneira in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Limoneira’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of LMNR opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.58 million, a PE ratio of -38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682 over the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

