Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Issued By Truist Financial

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) – Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ferguson in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($201.56) to £140 ($182.05) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,092.25.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $146.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

