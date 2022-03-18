Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.04. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,837 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.