Desjardins Weighs in on Goodfood Market Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) – Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.79). Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$77.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.80 million.

