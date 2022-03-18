Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Lowered by Analyst

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $5.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.61. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

Shares of UNH opened at $507.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.87. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $352.34 and a 12 month high of $509.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. American Trust bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,393,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

