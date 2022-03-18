Morgan Stanley Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 64,042 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

