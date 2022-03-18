Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.36) to GBX 670 ($8.71) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 630 ($8.19) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $608.33.

PSO stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 795.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 903,743 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 573,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 459,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pearson by 2,690.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,654 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

