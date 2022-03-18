JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 220

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 220 ($2.86) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BARC. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.29) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.12) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.17) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 255.75 ($3.33).

LON BARC opened at GBX 171.72 ($2.23) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 190.19. The company has a market cap of £28.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 142.04 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

