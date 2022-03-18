Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 95 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 95 price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 103 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 75 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday.

Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

