National Bankshares Increases Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$18.75

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$15.25 to C$18.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a hold rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.84.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$15.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 16.83.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

