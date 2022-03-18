Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pason Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pason Systems to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.00.

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$13.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.11. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

