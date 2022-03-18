Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.97.

Shares of TCW opened at C$3.21 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of C$795.14 million and a P/E ratio of 47.21.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

