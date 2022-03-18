Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark restated a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

NEO stock opened at C$16.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$651.11 million and a PE ratio of 13.79. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$13.77 and a one year high of C$22.85.

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$193.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.28%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.