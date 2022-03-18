AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Shares Up 4.7%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $3.97. 51,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 25,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the third quarter worth $182,000.

