Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Trading Up 19.2%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 11,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 250,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

About Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada.

