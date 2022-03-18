T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Shares Up 1.2%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. 234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.96% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.