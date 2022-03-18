Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Trading 2.1% Higher

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242.88 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.12). 52,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 232,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 242.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 301.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.36 million and a PE ratio of 4.61.

In related news, insider Ian Armfield purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,040 ($13,055.92). Also, insider Karen Brade acquired 8,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £19,886.64 ($25,860.39).

