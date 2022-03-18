Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Drops By 17.4%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SXYAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sika in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.80.

Shares of SXYAY opened at $33.08 on Friday. Sika has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

