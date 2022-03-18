Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,306,100 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 2,754,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 360.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCF opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

