PLDT (NYSE:PHI) vs. GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) Financial Contrast

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLDT and GTT Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.75 billion 1.93 $490.54 million $2.50 13.38 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 12.28% 26.19% 5.18% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

PLDT has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PLDT and GTT Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 0 0 0 N/A GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PLDT beats GTT Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLDT (Get Rating)

PLDT, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients. The Other segments includes process solutions though subsidiaries. The company was founded on November 28, 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, Philippines.

About GTT Communications (Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

