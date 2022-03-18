ACCO Brands Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACCO Brands in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.35 on Thursday. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.