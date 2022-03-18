LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €143.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($158.02) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($174.51) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($170.33) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($170.33) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($158.24) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($173.63) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €143.05 ($157.19).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €112.15 ($123.24) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($108.24). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €122.47.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

