Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sequans Communications S.A. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sequans Communications in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 370,062 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,814,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.