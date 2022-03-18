Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 740 ($9.62) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDEV. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.53) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.05) to GBX 870 ($11.31) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.88) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 805.11 ($10.47).

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 560.40 ($7.29) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 511.73 ($6.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 611.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 665.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.34) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,567.33).

Barratt Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

