Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at Citigroup

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from GBX 3,500 ($45.51) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 4,400 ($57.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($72.82) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,519.44 ($58.77).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,672 ($34.75) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,941.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,397.64. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 2,250 ($29.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,478 ($71.24).

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.73), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,273,081.92).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

