Raymond James Weighs in on Magna International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Magna International in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

MG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.25.

MG stock opened at C$77.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$99.88. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$70.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$22.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 27.01%.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

