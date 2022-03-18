$74.99 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will post $74.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the highest is $76.20 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $52.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $313.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $321.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $337.58 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $359.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $926.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

