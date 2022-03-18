CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

Shares of CNP opened at $29.08 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,335,000 after buying an additional 5,636,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after buying an additional 4,973,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,928,000 after buying an additional 4,296,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

