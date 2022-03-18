Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Buys £49,643.40 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Matthew Key acquired 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($64,555.79).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,698.50 ($22.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Burberry Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,534.50 ($19.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.48). The company has a market capitalization of £6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 14.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,834.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,846.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRBY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.66) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.10) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.43).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

