Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Reduced by Analyst

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitable in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. Equitable has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,050. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $773,363,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,116,000 after buying an additional 240,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,222,000 after buying an additional 386,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,958,000 after buying an additional 107,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

