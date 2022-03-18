Brokerages Anticipate The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.29 Million

Analysts expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $543.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Times’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $543.03 million and the highest is $543.54 million. New York Times reported sales of $473.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Times will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $65,345,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $64,127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,003 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in shares of New York Times by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,783,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,119,000 after acquiring an additional 815,000 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYT opened at $45.16 on Friday. New York Times has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $56.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

