StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get First Community alerts:

Shares of FCCO opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.