Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $379.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter worth approximately $853,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

