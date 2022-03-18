Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $379.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.24.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.
