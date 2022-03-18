Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HLG stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Hailiang Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $335.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of -0.12.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

