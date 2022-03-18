Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:WYY opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. Widepoint has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.
About Widepoint (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Widepoint (WYY)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Widepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Widepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.