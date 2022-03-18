First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.88. 30,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 81,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77.

