Head-To-Head Contrast: Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) & ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Algoma Steel Group and ArcelorMittal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ArcelorMittal 1 1 9 0 2.73

Algoma Steel Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.97%. ArcelorMittal has a consensus target price of $43.58, indicating a potential upside of 36.22%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than ArcelorMittal.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and ArcelorMittal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A ArcelorMittal $76.57 billion 0.39 $14.96 billion $13.47 2.37

ArcelorMittal has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of ArcelorMittal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ArcelorMittal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Algoma Steel Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. ArcelorMittal pays out 1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ArcelorMittal has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and ArcelorMittal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A 101.77% 30.93% ArcelorMittal 19.53% 31.46% 17.10%

Summary

Algoma Steel Group beats ArcelorMittal on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algoma Steel Group (Get Rating)

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate. The Brazil segment covers wire rod, bar and rebars, billets, blooms, and wire drawing. The Europe segment offers hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated products, tinplate, plate, and slab. The ACIS segment produces a combination of flat, long, and tubular products. The Mining segment focuses on steel operations. The Others segment represents the corporate and shared services, financial activities, and shipping and logistics. The company was founded by Lakshmi Niwas Mittal in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

