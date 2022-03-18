Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $186,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

