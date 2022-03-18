Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRHF opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. Acreage has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $6.43.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

