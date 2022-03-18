Jefferies Financial Group Comments on La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPCGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.08. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

